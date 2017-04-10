This Instagrammer Has The Best Ear-Parties

Remember when arm parties were the thing? Before jewelry took a more minimalist turn, we couldn't pile enough bracelets (and watches, and other stringy things) onto our wrists at once. But lately, there's one Insta-girl making the case for the ear party — and all of a sudden, our maximalist dreams have resurfaced (that, and we want a lot more piercings).
Erika Bowes has racked up 130K followers for her on-point selfies and trendy wares, but it's her ears we can't stop staring at. Constantly decked out with hoops, studs, and tons of other dangly baubles, Bowes' ear styling makes us want to leave our super-simple pieces in the past and pile on as many mismatched earrings as possible. With the best ear parties, anything goes, so don't worried about coordinating — just have fun with it. The more random-feeling, the better.
Ahead, get to know Bowes' ear-fies first-hand, and stock up on some sweet, charmed pieces to emulate the look. Ain't no party like an ear party, you know?