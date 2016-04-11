All The Hoop Earring Inspiration You'll Ever Need

In the schoolyard of your jewelry box, hoop earrings rule the playground. They’re the confident girls intimidating the goody two-shoes drop pearls. Basic studs offer to do their homework, alternative helix bars feel boring in comparison, and loud clip-ons look silly for showing off.
Season after season, hoop earrings make a fashion month comeback. Last September, the spring/summer 2016 collections of Versace, Céline, rag + bone, and Givenchy all featured metal loops in the form of embellished, enormous, teeny tiny, and abstract. On the other side of the story, Zara, Topshop, H&M, and any other fast fashion destination you swear by, are all fail-safe places to stock up on this year’s selection of danglers.
Whether you’re strictly studs-only or a low-lobed aficionado, we have all the hoop inspiration you need right now. Let’s pay homage to this timeless earring, because, who's kidding: It's not going anywhere any time soon.
