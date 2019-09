Recently, I came across The Last Line , an LA-based brand that offers the kind of "adult" jewelry I want to save up for. Launched by industry veteran Shelley Gibbs Sanders, the company wants to offer women a solution to that never-ending hunt for the perfect, super-special ring, earring, and more. It's a lofty promise, for sure, but The Last Line is aiming to be the last jewelry line you'll ever need, from everyday necessities to vintage-inspired heirlooms; the collection is comprised of two areas, 'The Heart,' being the core jewelry box staples that you never want to take off, and 'The Soul,' meaning the jaw-dropping, expertly-crafted stunners that make people do a double-take. And, the brand will be adding pieces regularly, starting with earrings and gradually introducing necklaces, bracelets, and rings over the next few months, so this is definitely a brand to keep your eye on.