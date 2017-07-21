"The inspiration behind the name of The Last Line is it is the last place you’ll have need to look for your jewelry. And trust me, I plan to live up to the name," Sanders tells Refinery29. "In the first drop, we have everything from a perfect gold sphere stud (in seven sizes!) to our signature flower earring in a few variations of stones. If I wanted to be the last place you go for fine jewelry, I have to give options, so in each drop, you will have classics with a twist and then some really fun pieces."