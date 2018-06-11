This 18-Piece Workout Wardrobe Will Motivate You To Get Moving

Is it just us, or is half the battle of working out getting dressed? Against all odds, the gym has become yet another opportunity to make a fashion statement — and we're not just talking athleisure. Activewear has become its own trend category that reaches beyond the old school idea of gym shorts and a worn-out T-shirt. Nowadays, it's all about matching sets, pieces that can take you from brunch to pilates, and limited-edition drops. This stuff takes some serious consideration. After all, how can an outfit be breathable, comfortable in all the right places, and allow for all ranges of movement while still managing to actually look cool?
While building a workout wardrobe might seem like a daunting task next to conquering five reps of sit-ups, it really comes down to a few key basics: well-fitting leggings that don't slip (even in downward dog!), a few sports bras that give just the right amount of support, some versatile tanks and tees that match just about anything, and a good pair of sneakers. A simple gym bag and a headband or two finish off the list.
With the help of Jet.com, we've rounded up 18 workout essentials that will have you doing two-a-days in no time.