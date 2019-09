This 18-Piece Workout Wardrobe Will Motivate You To Get Moving

Is it just us, or is half the battle of working out getting dressed? Against all odds, the gym has become yet another opportunity to make a fashion statement — and we're not just talking athleisure Activewear has become its own trend category that reaches beyond the old school idea of gym shorts and a worn-out T-shirt. Nowadays, it's all about matching sets, pieces that can take you from brunch to pilates, and limited-edition drops . This stuff takes some serious consideration. After all, how can an outfit be breathable , comfortable in all the right places, and allow for all ranges of movement while still managing to actually look cool?