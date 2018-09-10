The Best Workout Headbands For Serious Sweating

If you're someone whose hairline tends to get drenched with sweat during workouts, then wearing a headband is kind of a must. But the issue is that many "sweatbands" make you look like Richard Simmons or Michael Cera's character in Juno, and that's not always the vibe you're going for at the gym or in a workout class.
You could just wear a regular headband while you exercise, but those tend to fall off or get kind of gross after a few workouts. So, when it comes to working out, you need a headband that can wick away sweat, keep your hair off your face, and stay in place during rigorous movements.
Ahead are a variety of workout headbands that check all those boxes, no sweat.