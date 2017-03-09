2017's Version Of Serial Is Here & It's AMAZING

Richard Simmons’ riotous enthusiasm, shrieks, and step exercises first came into my life in my in my friend’s living room, somewhere in the swamps of suburban New Jersey. I was in elementary school and still didn’t quite understand the point of exercise videos. All I knew was that Richard Simmons was unlike any other adult I’d ever encountered before. He seemed like he had never grown up. He seemed like someone I who’d be a fabulous guest at my birthday parties.