Some of the biggest highlights of Obama's presidency were his appearances on The Daily Show. He and Jon Stewart not only discussed the most pressing political issues of his presidency but also provided comic relief from it all.
And fortunately, we don't have to bid these memories goodbye just yet.
On Monday night, Obama will make his final appearance as president on the show, Entertainment Weekly reports. It's his eighth time on the series but his first on any talk show since the election, according to Variety.
Since Trevor Noah's taken over, Obama and Stewart's rapport will be missing. But Noah's visit to the White House's for an "in-depth interview" nevertheless promises to be juicy.
Obama's adding to Noah's growing list of notable politician interviewees, also including Bill Clinton and Ben Carson.
The episode will air on Comedy Central, MTV, and BET at 11 p.m. ET on December 12.
