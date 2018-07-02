11 Gym Bags With A Compartment For Your Sneakers

As a ballet dancer, I was always hyper-aware of how badly my dance bag reeked. No matter how many odor-fighting "hacks" I tried, my pointe shoes would taint everything within a three-foot radius of my bag. Eventually, I just started using a giant mesh bag, which was useful, but not cute. So, trust me, I get it: Having a gym bag that has a separate compartment for your shoes is a game changer.
Ahead are a whole bunch of gym bags and backpacks that also contain a separate pocket or pouch for storing your shoes. Whether your workout involves cycling shoes, pointe shoes, rock-climbing shoes, golf shoes, or just plain old sneakers, there's a bag that will fit all your needs.