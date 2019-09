Allbirds & Outdoor Voices Just Teamed Up For The Most Comfortable Set, Ever

You may recognize Allbirds , the name behind the sustainable wool runners that are so comfortable, they've overtaken airport terminals everywhere. The brand has struck a chord with audiences focusing on a minimalist approach to the sneaker craze with only two styles that come in a handful of color ways, all while keeping up sustainable practices. Its counterpart, Outdoor Voices, hails from Austin, Texas and is an active lifestyle brand that pegs itself more on the idea of recreation activity than intense physical fitness. Between comfortable (and cute) everyday leggings and casual sneakers, it's almost too perfect of a marriage for the everyday uniform that's become so popular.