Allbirds & Outdoor Voices Just Teamed Up For The Most Comfortable Set, Ever

Maximum comfort has just been achieved. Coming together for a new collaboration that may be one of the most natural pairings yet are two brands that run the recreational clothing game. Both social media titans, Allbirds and Outdoor Voices have built their brands around soft materials, tonal color palettes, and embodying the idea of comfort "during everyday adventures." And the collection, designed by the shoe brand and activewear company, takes those same ideals to loftier heights with a limited-edition kit and two exclusive sneaker color ways.
You may recognize Allbirds, the name behind the sustainable wool runners that are so comfortable, they've overtaken airport terminals everywhere. The brand has struck a chord with audiences focusing on a minimalist approach to the sneaker craze with only two styles that come in a handful of color ways, all while keeping up sustainable practices. Its counterpart, Outdoor Voices, hails from Austin, Texas and is an active lifestyle brand that pegs itself more on the idea of recreation activity than intense physical fitness. Between comfortable (and cute) everyday leggings and casual sneakers, it's almost too perfect of a marriage for the everyday uniform that's become so popular.
In case your plans for the new collection includes wearing it on your next Runyon Canyon excursion, you may want to tone it down a notch. "The Kit" is less of a new line for the revving-to-go exercise crowd and more of an extension of athleisure; it was inspired by Jogwalking, an activity that the press release defines "falls between a leisurely walk and a competitive run."
Inside the The Kit, which you can customize in either navy or gray, you'll find an Outdoor Voices tee, Outdoor Voices bottoms, matching Allbirds wool runners and a free exclusive "Jogwalkers Club" tote bag. Starting today, you can purchase the kits, which run from $125 to $220 for women and $100 to $195 for men, on Allbirds.com, OutdoorVoices.com, as well as at Outdoor Voices’ Nolita store. Click ahead for a peek at the goodies.