Allbirds & Outdoor Voices Just Teamed Up For The Most Comfortable Set, Ever

Maximum comfort has just been achieved. Coming together for a new collaboration that may be one of the most natural pairings yet are two brands that run the recreational clothing game. Both social media titans, Allbirds and Outdoor Voices have built their brands around soft materials, tonal color palettes, and embodying the idea of comfort "during everyday adventures." And the collection, designed by the shoe brand and activewear company, takes those same ideals to loftier heights with a limited-edition kit and two exclusive sneaker color ways.