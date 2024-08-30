From Fringe Jackets To Bucket Bags, How To Style Suede For Fall

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Suede — you just need to say its name to conjure up its velvety soft and seductive nature. As such, you don’t need me to tell you that fall and winter is and forever will be the season of suede. It’s a time for indulging after all, whether that’s in holiday festivities or in cozy hibernation complete with pumpkin-spice-everything and a Gilmore Girls marathon. And what’s more indulgent than a material that you just can’t keep your hands off?
This year especially the tactile fabric is having a moment. It comes as the perfect tail end of Western, cowgirl summer and a culmination of the ‘70s boho revival dominating festival fashion. On the fall/winter 2024 runways, we saw plenty of designers leaning into these tried and tested waters. More excitingly though were the brands using the material in boundary-pushing ways. Ralph Lauren and Jacquemus pieced together floor-length suede gowns, Stouls and Bottega Veneta played with vibrant color, Miu Miu embellished its suede with gems, and Louis Vuitton offered head-to-toe, crocodile-textured suede suits.
The best thing about suede? It gets better with age, developing a unique patina, which means vintage stores and resell sites are packed with treasures just waiting to be discovered (for example, I have the most beautiful plum-purple, vintage suede jacket waiting for me in my eBay cart!). Of course, there are worries and concerns that come with suede, but all it takes is a little extra care and attention. Most importantly, preventing dust, dirt, stains, and sudden rain showers with a spray suitable for nubuck and suede, and by giving it a good brush. If you shop wisely and care for your suede, you’ll be treated with a timeless piece that can last you a lifetime (and can even be passed on to the next generation).
Keen to incorporate some of this feel-good fabric into your life? We’ve got you covered, with the best-of-the-best suede on the market right now, from your classic ‘70s fringe jackets, to all-out-there suede maxi skirts. Plus, our top tips for styling suede throughout fall and winter.
Suede fringe jackets
Thanks to the Western trend rearing its head again, fringe details are back on top. Compared to your classic black motos and basic bombers, a fringed jacket adds so much more flair and personality to your look. To avoid looking too much like you’re in costume, keep the rest of your outfit simple and streamlined — they’ll do wonders for the simple jeans and a t-shirt combination.
Suede bucket & hobo bags
Never underestimate the power of your accessories. For a more subtle, yet still practical, take on the suede trend, opt for a carry-all bag. Slouchy hobos and vintage-inspired bucket silhouettes are best.
Suede trench coats
I know what you’re thinking — for a fabric best kept dry, a suede trench coat seems like a contradiction. Here we’re using the term for any longer line jacket; they’re perfect for the early fall chill. Top tip: Buy a size bigger so you can layer underneath.
Suede sneakers
The soft, fuzzy texture of suede instantly gives sneakers a retro, lived-in feel — making them perfect for those of us who aren’t typically sneakerheads. Personally, I’ll be opting for a vintage palette of sepia brown, deep berry pink, glass bottle-green, and sunshine yellow to keep the nostalgic vibes going.
Suede skirts
From work to after-work drinks, a suede skirt is surprisingly versatile — it's all about opting for the right shade. For example, darker hues sit more comfortably in the corporate world, whilst light, rustic browns sit pretty alongside casual faves like denim and graphic tees.
Suede ballet flats
So we’ve had woven ballet flats, studded ballet flats, and mesh ballet flats. Now it’s time for the ultimate early fall footwear: suede ballet flats. Best worn with dark wash denim and a chunky, cozy knit as summer fades.
Suede boots: cowboy, slouchy ankle & knee-high styles
Whether you like them short and slouchy or tall and just about hitting the hemline of your mini, you’ll be glad to know that suede boots are dominating this season. Especially suede cowboy boots, once again ushering in the Western trend into fall.
Suede pants
Forget corduroy. This fall it’s all about suede as a softer alternative to your usual denim. Don an oversized knit top to fully lean into the cozy vibes.