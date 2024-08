From Fringe Jackets To Bucket Bags, How To Style Suede For Fall

The best thing about suede? It gets better with age, developing a unique patina, which means vintage stores and resell sites are packed with treasures just waiting to be discovered (for example, I have the most beautiful plum-purple, vintage suede jacket waiting for me in my eBay cart !). Of course, there are worries and concerns that come with suede, but all it takes is a little extra care and attention. Most importantly, preventing dust, dirt, stains, and sudden rain showers with a spray suitable for nubuck and suede, and by giving it a good brush. If you shop wisely and care for your suede, you’ll be treated with a timeless piece that can last you a lifetime (and can even be passed on to the next generation ).