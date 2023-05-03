Fringe is back — and it's back in every possible variation and vibe. Whether you're into Western and boho aesthetics or enjoy flapper and festival fringe details, there are modern interpretations that make the comeback trend super wearable. You can easily incorporate fringe into your spring and summer wardrobe, and we at R29 are excited to start shopping the playful trend.
Fringe dresses have been all over the runways this year, and they're anything but ordinary, with tiered layers and metallics coming into play. While we've got our eyes on some dresses, we also have also picked a slew of other fringe fashion and fringe accessories that we'll be wearing this season. And spoiler, the overall consensus is that we're very into fringe purses and fringe outerwear of all types (think cropped jackets, blazers, and vests).
Read on to find out which fringe pieces we'll be carting up and how we plan on styling them. Now's the best time to jump on the trend and figure out which fringe clothing and accessories you want to add into your own wardrobes.
[BLANKNYC] Show Stopper Blazer,
$98.00 $39.95
"I'm a fashion enthusiast who likes to scope out timeless silhouettes with a bit of a quirk. Anything from fringe, embroidery, or even an unexpected color has a thumbs up from me. This Show Stopper Blazer is right up my alley since it's a gorgeous periwinkle blue blazer with fringe detailing. It's easy to style for spring, and you can effortlessly pair it with a button down and trousers for the office or a silk camisole and high-waisted cutoffs for an edgy off-duty look." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
AllSaints Evaline Fringe Leather Crossbody Bag, $229
"I'm thrilled that fringe is coming back in a big way this spring and summer, but I'm not quite at a place where I feel like a full Western wear look is for me. That's why this AllSaints bag is screaming my name: it's super wearable with everything from formal outfits to ripped jeans in both its black and white colorways, its shape is timeless, and its manageable size and crossbody strap make it easy to bring to a concert, on the subway, or any other crowded spot where oversized bags just won't cut it. I’m planning to wear this with jumpsuits and colorful sundresses this summer, but it’s definitely versatile enough (and not too trendy) to work as a going-out bag once the temperature dips again in the fall." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
Conditions Apply Pearl Fringe Vest, $160
"Now, this is pretty bold for me, but if I'm going to take on the fringe trend this season, there has to be something whimsical about the piece to make it fit my style. While I'm not so much into the western or boho look, I am into delicate pearls and some shimmer, like in this unique fringe vest. I could see myself elevating a bar or club outfit with this statement piece." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Urban Outfitters Heart Fringe Drop Earrings, $20
"I like to keep at least one piece of fringe clothing in my closet at all times because those flashy flying strings know how to make any outfit fun. But I never thought about incorporating fringe via jewelry. Therefore, I plan to cart these adorable heart-shaped statement earrings from Urban Outfitters for the next time my ensemble is in need of a little glitz and glamor — whether I’m flaunting a simple black dress paired with an updo or a laid-back denim-on-denim moment." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
Tory Burch Small Kira Flap Shoulder Bag,
$798 $549
"The super-lengthy, fringed look can sometimes lean a little too much on the boho side for me, but this shoulder bag nails the boho look without looking too costumey. The woven leather details remind me of a basket bag, which screams resort chic, but the delicious sage color and gold hardware make it a suitable piece for non-beachy looks, too. The fact that it’s on sale is another tempting sign to put it in your cart." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
Express Ribbed Halter Neck Fringe Midi Sweater Dress,
$128 $79
"I love this Express ribbed fringe dress so much, and I love it even more since it's currently on sale. It's the perfect 'everything dress.' I could easily wear it to a casual backyard barbecue paired with a denim jacket, or to an evening summer soiree with strappy heels. The mid-weight ribbed fabric is also great for chillier spring and summer nights." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Rabôt Paradisi Skirt in Black, $415
"I’ve been lusting after this fringe skirt since I first saw it at the brand’s press preview last year. A minimal staple to the perfect summer capsule, it’s ideal for strolling on vacations and looking put together at the beach. Plus, if the night turns into a party, you’re ready to dance a la flapper." — Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer
Jules Kae Talia Fringe Jacket, $195
"I rented this jacket on a whim from Nuuly after marathoning Daisy Jones & The Six on Amazon and can’t believe how wearable it actually is. The cropped length looks just as good paired with jeans and a band tee as it does thrown over a bodycon midi dress, but the boxier shape ensures it doesn’t look too costumey or like I’m cosplaying as a B-list celeb at Coachella. The faux suede material is so soft, and it’s the perfect light layer for cooler spring days. It’s become such a go-to in the last few weeks, I’m definitely purchasing it for keeps. And I love the ivory color I got, but now that I see it’s available in Barbie pink, I might go back for that one, too." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
Petit Kouraj Mini Fringe Top Handle Bag, $325
"Say the word fringe to me, and the image of Petit Kouraj's fringe top handle bag will pop up. The wearable piece of art is stunning, and the amount of work that goes into it is incredible and awe-inspiring. Artisans in Haiti individually sew each strand of fringe 342 times. Also, what I particularly like about this style is that it comes with a chic chain crossbody strap. The sashaying bag is perfect for elevated social and work events." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
Delfi Collective Strapless Silk Fringe Dress, $398
"If I was in the market for a summer wedding guest dress, I would 100% scoop this stunning dress from Anthropologie. It's super sleek, the fringe adds a fun touch, and it would no doubt sway beautifully for a night full of dancing. Plus, the tie-back adds a summery flare to it. I personally think I look good in orange and that it's flattering on many skin tones, so I actually think that any of us could effortlessly pull this vibrant dress off." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
