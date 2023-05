"I'm thrilled that fringe is coming back in a big way this spring and summer, but I'm not quite at a place where I feel like a full Western wear look is for me. That's why this AllSaints bag is screaming my name: it's super wearable with everything from formal outfits to ripped jeans in both its black and white colorways, its shape is timeless, and its manageable size and crossbody strap make it easy to bring to a concert , on the subway, or any other crowded spot where oversized bags just won't cut it. I’m planning to wear this with jumpsuits and colorful sundresses this summer, but it’s definitely versatile enough (and not too trendy) to work as a going-out bag once the temperature dips again in the fall." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director