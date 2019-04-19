Skip navigation!
Best Holographic Nail Polishes For A Shimmery Mani
by
Megan Decker
More from Sally Hansen
Beauty
11 Fresh, Spring-y Manicures That Will Impress Everyone At Easter Brunch
Megan Decker
Apr 19, 2019
Beauty
"Fish Nails" Are Trending For Spring — & We Never Saw This One Coming
Megan Decker
Apr 16, 2019
Beauty
The Nail-Art Trend You're Going To See Everywhere This Summer
Megan Decker
Apr 10, 2019
Beauty
The Gradient Manicure Is Everyone's Favorite Spring Accessory
The next time you go to paint your nails, instead of choosing one solid color, why not bring 'em all to the party instead? The manicure trend you've
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Prom Manicures That Are So Much Cooler Than A French Tip
Every prom season, a flood of 18-year-old girls swarms the local nail salon. And no matter if their dresses are blue, green, gold, or sparkly, they're all
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Nail-Art Trends Blowing Up On Instagram Right Now
Nail art has come a long way since a toothpick-dotted flower made your middle school dance outfit feel extra special. Now most salons feature at least
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Rainbow Nails Are Trending — & Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Fan
Kendall Jenner has been very into her nails as of late. This spring, she's worn conventional solid polish colors — like glossy black and sheer nude —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Prettiest Green Nail Polishes To Complete Your St. Patrick&#x...
We're seeing a steady slew of surprisingly wearable — and super-flattering — green shades flooding into spring trend reports, which can only mean one
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Nail-Polish Colors That Are Basically Spring Break In A Bottle
Ah, spring break. Even if you've been out of school since 2011, there's something universally nostalgic about the idea of taking a full ten days off of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Bejeweled Nail Looks To Inspire Your Mardi Gras Mani
With billions of beads, eccentric masks, and a rainbow of feather boas, Mardi Gras is not a holiday renowned for its subtly. The celebration, otherwise
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Breakout Nail-Art Trend Was Made For Minimalists
If you use the words "simple" and "low-key" to describe your taste in nail art, you probably already follow Betina Goldstein on Instagram. The editorial
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
11 Manicures With Teeny-Tiny Hearts You'll Want To Wear Well...
Not to spook you into making any kind of impulse decision, but considering Valentine's Day is just two days away, the next nail-polish color you choose
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Prettiest Pink Nail Polishes Ever Created, According To The Pros
Like a Chanel quilted crossbody bag, there's something inherently classic about pink nail polish. The tiny glass bottle of paint for your fingernails
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The 7 Top Coats Nail Pros Actually Use To Make Polish Last & Last
The best — and most underrated — thing about top-coat nail polish is that it always looks good. There's no need to weigh undertones or self-reflect to
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Marble Nail Art Is The Chic & Understated Trend To Try This Winter
Like polished Calacatta countertops and rose quartz lamps, a marbled manicure is inherently chic. But unlike the home decor in your Pinterest-designed,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Minimalist French-Manicure Trend You'll Want To Wear All...
Long before we had neon coffin nails and gel manicures made to look like spiderwebs, the most ubiquitous form of nail art was the humble French tip. The
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Sparkliest, Chicest — & Least Cheesy — New Year's Eve Ma...
Just for a second, let's fast-forward past the last two weeks of December — forget all the presents you still need to wrap (oh, and buy) — and cut to
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
13 Festive (& Seriously Chic) Holiday Manicures To Copy This Season
Imagine, for a second, that you've just stepped through the door of a swanky holiday party. You're wearing a variation of your dream outfit — a velvet
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Delicate Nail Art Trend We're Seeing
Everywhere
...
In the scope of nail art, it's hard to find the sweet spot between ho-hum French tips and over-the-top glitter. One feels generic and overdone, while the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Sally Hansen & Crayola Just Launched A Metallic Nail Polish Line ...
Think back to being a 7-year-old, when your mom plopped you at the kitchen table with your favorite coloring book and handed you a fresh, unopened box of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Nail Polish Trend Is Going To Be
Huge
This Season
Seasonal nail trends are pretty predictable: soft watercolors for spring, candy-hued brights for summer, and moodier reds, blues, and grays for fall and
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Totally Free Way To Rock Fall's Coolest Nail Art
Fast-forward to Saturday morning, and you're looking down at your chipped nails trying to decide whether you should run to the salon down the street and
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Pedicure Colors Top Nail Pros Will Be Wearing This Fall
Fall is every fashion fan's bread and butter. The air is refreshingly crisp, while the warm sun keeps you blissfully comfortable in your favorite easy
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Best-Selling Nail Polishes Of 2018 That Go Beyond Nude
Even if you're set in your polish ways — an Essie Ballet Slippers devotee or an unabashed loyalist to the glossy bright red by OPI — you have to be at
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Coolest Way To Wear Glitter On Your Nails This Summer
If you're looking for an easy way to add something shiny to your next mani — something that doesn't involve a bedazzler or require a steady hand for
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Bedazzled Nails Are Back — & So Much Better Than The '90s Ve...
For every person celebrating the return of scrunchies, perms, skinny brows, and sparkly blue eyeshadow, there's another person out there asking, God, why
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Spring Nail Art Trends You're About To See Everywhere
We can come up with a laundry list of beauty treatments that make us feel like a million bucks, but living like an A-lister isn't always the most
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Why This Photo Of A Man Shopping For Nail Polish Is Going Viral
A bouquet of red roses, expensive chocolates, a diamond necklace — these are all undoubtedly romantic gifts, albeit a little hard to maintain. That's
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Wear The Best Dresses From Awards Season — On Your Nails
The gowns from this past awards season were five-star, grade-A, across-the-board amazing. We saw endless amounts of glitz and glamour on the Oscars red
by
Kelsey Castañon
Nails
Sally Hansen Just Announced A Game-Changing New Nail Polish...
Nail treatments, even the best of the best, have a notoriously mixed reputation. Sure, we all know creams and oils are a convenient way to prevent dry
by
Maria Del Russo
