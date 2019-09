8 Bejeweled Nail Looks To Inspire Your Mardi Gras Mani

Specifically, the holiday is a huge cultural moment in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Mardi Gras — which is Tuesday, March 5, this year — is a bank holiday, and there are parades and parties spanning up and down Bourbon Street. But even if you're nowhere near The Big Easy next week, you can get in on the festivities with a Mardi Gras-inspired manicure . The celebratory colors — purple, green, and gold — represent justice, faith, and power, respectively. And the combination will surely make you smile when mixed and matched on your fingernails