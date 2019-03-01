8 Bejeweled Nail Looks To Inspire Your Mardi Gras Mani

With billions of beads, eccentric masks, and a rainbow of feather boas, Mardi Gras is not a holiday renowned for its subtly. The celebration, otherwise known as Fat Tuesday, falls exactly 47 days before Easter, marking the official end of the Carnival season and the kickstart to the holy period of Lent.
Specifically, the holiday is a huge cultural moment in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Mardi Gras — which is Tuesday, March 5, this year — is a bank holiday, and there are parades and parties spanning up and down Bourbon Street. But even if you're nowhere near The Big Easy next week, you can get in on the festivities with a Mardi Gras-inspired manicure. The celebratory colors — purple, green, and gold — represent justice, faith, and power, respectively. And the combination will surely make you smile when mixed and matched on your fingernails.
Scroll through to find the ideal Mardi Gras nail art to carry you through the Lenten season in style.