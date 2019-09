Now, even if you can't remember the last time you felt the waxy pull of a crayon on paper, you can get a taste of that same innocent joy the next time you open your bathroom cabinet to rifle around for a bottle of nail polish . Sally Hansen has collaborated with Crayola ( again ) to create a metallic extension of the brand's Insta Dri line . And each sparkly polish coordinates with a classic Crayola color, like Alloy Orange or Metallic Starburst, but still hits on a big trend in beauty and fashion: glitter and metallic everything.