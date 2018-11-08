Think back to being a 7-year-old, when your mom plopped you at the kitchen table with your favorite coloring book and handed you a fresh, unopened box of crayons. Even if you don't recall being a particularly artsy kid, that never-been-touched, freshly sharpened rainbow of Crayolas was very exciting — even more so if you unfolded the box cover to find that it was a glitter pack.
Now, even if you can't remember the last time you felt the waxy pull of a crayon on paper, you can get a taste of that same innocent joy the next time you open your bathroom cabinet to rifle around for a bottle of nail polish. Sally Hansen has collaborated with Crayola (again) to create a metallic extension of the brand's Insta Dri line. And each sparkly polish coordinates with a classic Crayola color, like Alloy Orange or Metallic Starburst, but still hits on a big trend in beauty and fashion: glitter and metallic everything.
“Right now I’m seeing a lot of early 2000s inspiration in fashion — chrome wrap sunglasses and metallic leather — and metallic makeup trends, like overly illuminating highlighters and metallic lipsticks," says Madeline Poole, Sally Hansen's Global Color Ambassador, of the inspiration behind the collection. "Nails tend to follow fashion and beauty trends."
From a high-shine blueberry to a smooth gunmetal silver, click ahead to see all twelve shades of the just-dropped Glam Rock collection. Shop them while they're all glossy and new, and make sure to get an extra one for your little cousin's stocking.
