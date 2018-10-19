The Pedicure Colors Top Nail Pros Will Be Wearing This Fall

Fall is every fashion fan's bread and butter. The air is refreshingly crisp, while the warm sun keeps you blissfully comfortable in your favorite easy outfit: raw hem jeans, a breezy white t-shirt, with a chunky cardigan draped over your shoulders. And as for shoes? Nothing is off limits.
Whether you're not willing to pack up your favorite summer staple, like strappy mule sandals, or feeling fancy, looking to dress up your oversized denim with a pair of fun, sparkly high heels — peeping toes are still seasonally appropriate — and even more so if you have a fresh pedi to show off. The trick is finding a nail polish that's as elevated and chic as whatever you're wearing.
Ahead, we asked some of Instagram's top nail pros to dish on the pedicure shades that are trending for fall. Check out the picks, give yourself a DIY paint job, and pick your Friday night outfit around your toes.
