13 Under-$150 Mules You Won't Feel Bad About Wearing All Summer

There's no way around it. Summer is the doomsday season for shoes. Even with protective spray and dust bags, between scalding hot asphalt and walking pretty much everywhere, rarely does a pair of shoes survive unscathed. While we too are guilty of splurging a little too much (and a little too often) on designer sandals, with the odds against us, it's usually best to keep summer shoes on the affordable side. Don't fret — low price doesn't automatically mean out-of-style or uncomfortable. Because with the help of Jet.com's 1,000+ footwear selection (most of which is heavily discounted), a little hot-weather wear and tear won't seem so daunting come fall.
When choosing the right shoe to slide into day in and day out during these hot summer months, one style, in particular, comes to mind. Combining comfort, looks, and ease, mules are a warm-weather choice we can (and do) rally behind. With options ranging from flats to wedges to platforms — none of which ring in at more than $150 — you'll never have to worry about tossing your worn out summer shoes again. Now's the time to stop feeling guilty for actually wearing your shoes and start picking from the 15 styles ahead.
