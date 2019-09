13 Under-$150 Mules You Won't Feel Bad About Wearing All Summer

There's no way around it. Summer is the doomsday season for shoes . Even with protective spray and dust bags, between scalding hot asphalt and walking pretty much everywhere, rarely does a pair of shoes survive unscathed. While we too are guilty of splurging a little too much (and a little too often) on designer sandals, with the odds against us, it's usually best to keep summer shoes on the affordable side. Don't fret — low price doesn't automatically mean out-of-style or uncomfortable. Because with the help of Jet.com's 1,000+ footwear selection (most of which is heavily discounted), a little hot-weather wear and tear won't seem so daunting come fall.