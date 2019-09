Considering we already go to Dôen for cozy sweaters and other items we want to live in, T-shirts are a logical progression for the brand. "We've been dreaming of the perfect tee, the effortless piece that you throw on and that somehow ties your entire look together," the company said in a press release, noting that it came up with four styles that are all made in Peru from super-soft Pima cotton. We're told two styles in particular, the Kami (a square-neck, spaghetti strap tank) and the Brigitte (the scoop-neck of the bunch), are gaining serious popularity (the former has already sold out), especially in the Tawny (read: a light pink) color. Turns out, you need a blush-colored tee just as much as a white one.