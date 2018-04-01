You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Just about anything Dôen does gets eaten up by its loyal fans. Whether it's the brand's flowing dresses or dreamy cotton tops — or its on-point Instagram account — there's something frenzy-inducing about just how lust-worthy its pieces are. So it's far from a surprise that the label's most recent launch is already selling out. Because as if we weren't excited enough about its spring and summer collection, Dôen also just introduced a line of tees and basics.
Considering we already go to Dôen for cozy sweaters and other items we want to live in, T-shirts are a logical progression for the brand. "We've been dreaming of the perfect tee, the effortless piece that you throw on and that somehow ties your entire look together," the company said in a press release, noting that it came up with four styles that are all made in Peru from super-soft Pima cotton. We're told two styles in particular, the Kami (a square-neck, spaghetti strap tank) and the Brigitte (the scoop-neck of the bunch), are gaining serious popularity (the former has already sold out), especially in the Tawny (read: a light pink) color. Turns out, you need a blush-colored tee just as much as a white one.
Click ahead to shop Dôen's brand-new tops while you still can, along with some similar picks in case they're totally sold out.