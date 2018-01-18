This Collection Has Us Wanting Warmer Weather — Bad

We fell hard for Doên's sweaters at the beginning of the cold-weather season, but we think spring is when this brand really shines — peasant tops, smocking galore, and ruffles for days, anyone? And, there's more than just those trends to look forward to, considering this is the brand's largest collection to date. "Lush sunset neutrals, nostalgic dusty-rainbow plaids, and vintage-inspired floral prints define this collection," Katherine Kleveland, the label's cofounder, tells Refinery29. "A new offering of the softest, mid-weight Pima cotton tees echo the vintage aura seen through the collection with a delicately scalloped neck trim. Smocking, pin-tucking, ruffles and painted florals give a nod to '70s bohemia mixed with '90s naivety,"