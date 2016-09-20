

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 09/30/2016 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.

We're all on the constant hunt for the perfect manicure. It's the stuff of legends: a perfect, shiny coat of opaque paint that won't chip or peel and lasts more than a week. Okay fine, this mythical manicure already exists IRL. But you'd only know it if you tried the Sally Hansen Miracle Gel polishes — and we want to make that happen for you. Which is why we joined forces with the iconic beauty brand to dream up the Miracle Gel Contest.Here's how it works: Just follow @Sally_Hansen on Instagram, post a pic of your chip-resistant manicure, and use the hashtag #MiracleGelContest in your caption. One lucky winner (and a friend) will win a trip to NYC, a tour of the Refinery29 office, and a manicure from Paintbox alongside an R29 beauty editor. Oh yeah, and the BFFs will walk away with some sweet goody bags, too.So what are you waiting for? Start taking and sharing those nail pics!