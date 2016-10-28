Nail treatments, even the best of the best, have a notoriously mixed reputation. Sure, we all know creams and oils are a convenient way to prevent dry nail beds and ragged cuticles, but they don't tend to play well with polish. Which means you're often left deciding between a colorful lacquer and a good-for-your-nails treatment. (And yes, dry nail beds do benefit from oil, the pros agree.)
With Sally Hansen's latest announcement, however, this dilemma might have met its match. The brand's latest collection, aptly called Color Therapy, is a range of 38 hues formulated with a blend of argan, acai, and evening-primrose oils. Why is this good? According to the brand, the oil works to condition and hydrate your nails, making it perfect for paws in need of some serious TLC — and a dose of color, to boot. "I always like to tell my clients to give their nails a rest after gels," says Sally Hansen global color ambassador Madeline Poole — and she's right on the money. Post-gel nails often crave more moisture — while we often want color. "This nail polish gives them the opportunity to do so and still have a beautiful manicure."
The shades range from dusty pinks to cool khakis to deep jewel tones — and we want to wear just about every one of them. Click through for a peek into a few of the colors you can expect to see hitting retailers in December.
With Sally Hansen's latest announcement, however, this dilemma might have met its match. The brand's latest collection, aptly called Color Therapy, is a range of 38 hues formulated with a blend of argan, acai, and evening-primrose oils. Why is this good? According to the brand, the oil works to condition and hydrate your nails, making it perfect for paws in need of some serious TLC — and a dose of color, to boot. "I always like to tell my clients to give their nails a rest after gels," says Sally Hansen global color ambassador Madeline Poole — and she's right on the money. Post-gel nails often crave more moisture — while we often want color. "This nail polish gives them the opportunity to do so and still have a beautiful manicure."
The shades range from dusty pinks to cool khakis to deep jewel tones — and we want to wear just about every one of them. Click through for a peek into a few of the colors you can expect to see hitting retailers in December.