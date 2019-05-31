Target Is Having A Huge Sale On Nail Polish Tomorrow

National Nail Polish Day is this Saturday (June 1), and while the holiday serves as the perfect excuse to get a mani-pedi after the gym, this year's nail-polish appreciation day is also an opportunity to stock up on your favorite polish shades for the cheap. In fact, if you walk into any Target store tomorrow, every single bottle of nail polish — all brands, all colors — will be on sale.
Think of it as the push you need to finally toss those crusty, dried-up bottles (we all have a few), and replace them with shiny, new colors before summer.
The deal is simple: You walk straight to the nail section in the back, pick your favorite color — heck, grab a few different shades — and get them all for 25% off the normal retail price. To put the price-chop into perspective, any $8 bottle will be only $6 on Saturday. Even if you don't feel like making a Target run IRL, you can get the same discounts by adding your favorite polishes to your online shopping cart.
All the top brands are up for grabs, including Essie (we highly recommend the new Summer collection), Sinful Colors, and Sally Hansen. If you're on the hunt for the most natural, non-toxic paint formulas, Target also has a massive selection from indie labels like Ella + Mila and Tenoverten — all for under $12.
Another notable deal happening just for Nail Polish Day: If you buy three Sally Hansen nail products — like an assortment of the quick-dry polishes — you'll be gifted a $5 Target gift card in addition to the 25% discount. With these deals, it's time to add nail polish to your ever-growing Target shopping list.