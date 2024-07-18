Keep Your Outfit Short N’ Sweet In These Sabrina Carpenter-Approved Styles

Okay, maybe a heatwave doesn’t have you wanting a jacket right now, but you will appreciate it come breezy nights and as fall approaches. Carpenter has been styled in several statement jackets, like a blue-and-white moto jacket and snakeskin leather jacket on both weekends of Coachella. And she really went for it in her “Please Please Please” music video with bright pink and neon green fur coats. Take inspiration from the singer, and try out statement styles like colorful faux leather moto jackets and graphic cropped denim jackets.