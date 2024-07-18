Keep Your Outfit Short N’ Sweet In These Sabrina Carpenter-Approved Styles

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Sabrina Carpenter has cemented herself as the pop princess of the summer (alongside Charli XCX and Chappell Roan). From boppy anthems like “Espresso” (which inspired us to spray on coffee-scented perfumes) to festival performances at Coachella and Governor’s Ball (which solidified butter yellow as one of the season's biggest color trends), Carpenter has taken the music world by storm. But her style is just as exceptional as her songs.
Via her concert outfits, music video costumes, and her red carpet looks, Carpenter has claimed ultra-feminine, whimsical, and nostalgic styles. These include platform Mary Jane heels that she regularly sports to heighten her 4’11” frame, retro swimsuits and headscarves worn in her “Espresso” music video, and dresses that are — much like her stature, personality, and the title of her upcoming studio album, which comes out on August 23 — short and sweet.
Whether you’re looking to channel Carpenter's style to add some flirty whimsy to your summer outfits, or are planning your concert outfit ahead of the Short N’ Sweet Tour, here are the celebrity-approved trends to try — please, please, please!
Sabrina Carpenter Style: Mini Dresses & Skirts
Carpenter is no stranger to the micro mini skirt trend. Most recently, she wore a Miu Miu mini bubble style in New York City and a Roberto Cavalli pleated mini skirt at Coachella. If these low-waisted styles are not sparking your Y2K-loving style, below, opt for high-waisted styles with not-so-micro lengths.
The singer also loves an itty-bitty mini dress, which can double as night-out looks for those of us who don't perform for a living. Pick between lace slip dresses that resemble Carpenter’s preferred on-stage styles (and mimic her Skims campaign), trendy drop-waist dresses with nostalgic nods, and strapless mini dresses that look like the one she wears on the “Espresso” cover art.
Sabrina Carpenter Style: Platform Mary Jane Heels
When she’s not wearing white go-go boots, Carpenter is in ultra-chunky Mary Jane platforms on stage. And if she can slay full-on dance choreography in these sky-high shoes, we have faith that we can take them out on the town, too. You can go for Carpenter’s signature bright-white or rhinestone-studded platform shoes, or opt for equally playful pink jelly shoes, cream slingbacks, metallic peep-toes, and stacked satin heels.
Sabrina Carpenter Style: Heart Cut-outs
When Carpenter sang that she “caught that L-O-V-E,” she meant it, making hearts a key motif of her performance costumes. Many of her lace and embellished strapless mini dresses feature statement heart cut-outs on the center of her chest. If this placement seems too on-the-nose for your everyday style, you can still wear your heart... on your (blazer) sleeve, maxi dresses, trendy jeans, and tank tops that feature heart cut-outs.
Sabrina Carpenter Style: Retro Swimsuits & Accessories
If the “Espresso” music video didn’t have you immediately searching for vintage-inspired swimsuits and trendy sunglasses to help live out your “European Summer” aesthetic dreams, then maybe Carpenter’s Vogue World runway — where she walked in a striped one-piece swimsuit, skirt coverup, and matching headscarf from Jacquemus — will. Or perhaps her recent vacation photos, that show off her super high-cut red swimsuit.
Look out for swimsuits with sweetheart necklines or all-over ruching, like the ones the singer has opted for herself. A floral swim skirt or gingham bikini top will also give off retro vibes while still feeling modern. And don’t forget to accessorize in Carpenter-approved cat-eye sunglasses and striped headscarves.
Sabrina Carpenter Style: Statement Jackets
Okay, maybe a heatwave doesn’t have you wanting a jacket right now, but you will appreciate it come breezy nights and as fall approaches. Carpenter has been styled in several statement jackets, like a blue-and-white moto jacket and snakeskin leather jacket on both weekends of Coachella. And she really went for it in her “Please Please Please” music video with bright pink and neon green fur coats. Take inspiration from the singer, and try out statement styles like colorful faux leather moto jackets and graphic cropped denim jackets.