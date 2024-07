Keep Your Outfit Short N’ Sweet In These Sabrina Carpenter-Approved Styles

Sabrina Carpenter has cemented herself as the pop princess of the summer (alongside Charli XCX and Chappell Roan). From boppy anthems like “Espresso” (which inspired us to spray on coffee-scented perfumes ) to festival performances at Coachella and Governor’s Ball (which solidified butter yellow as one of the season's biggest color trends), Carpenter has taken the music world by storm. But her style is just as exceptional as her songs.Via her concert outfits , music video costumes, and her red carpet looks , Carpenter has claimed ultra-feminine, whimsical, and nostalgic styles. These include platform Mary Jane heels that she regularly sports to heighten her 4’11” frame, retro swimsuits and headscarves worn in her “Espresso” music video, and dresses that are — much like her stature, personality, and the title of her upcoming studio album, which comes out on August 23 — short and sweet.Whether you’re looking to channel Carpenter's style to add some flirty whimsy to your summer outfits , or are planning your concert outfit ahead of the Short N’ Sweet Tour, here are the celebrity-approved trends to try — please, please, please!