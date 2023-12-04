At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
If you were a '90s kid like myself, you dreamed of a closet full of leopard and hot pink Betsey Johnson designs. The kooky designer was known for her over-the-top prints and flare for the dramatic, which was pretty much everything our tween hearts desired. With the resurge of Y2k trends, we were hoping it was only a matter of time before Johnson's maximalist designs cycled back en vogue, and we're happy to say that time has finally come.
Just in time for the holidays (and holiday gifting!), Betsey Johnson has teamed up with intimate brand Parade to release a 22-piece collection inspired by Johsnon's 1999 fashion show and the resurgence of Y2K and grunge fashions. The collab is everything we have come to expect from the iconic designer; it's colorful, strappy, lacy, wild, and yes... filled with a ton of leopard print. However, unlike the early-aughts fits of our youth, Parade has made sure these wild designs fit bodies of all types. The brand's commitment to accessibility in lingerie and undergarments is exemplified in the collection, which has bras, panties, slips and more in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and prices falling from $12-$72 — because everyone deserves to celebrate the shared love of fun self-expression and Y2K nostalgia with an edge that only Betsey Johnson and Parade can deliver.
Keep reading to scope out our must-shop pieces from the line, or shop the whole collection exclusively at Parade right now.
You can't throw it back to the 90's without a perfect slip dress. This slip has adjustable straps so you can show off your risque side at home and a more demure stule at a holiday party (this houndstooth pattern is so festive!). Just pair it with your fav pair of tights, chunky loafers, and butterfly clips to really get yourself in the Y2K mood.
Need help remembering the days of the week? Betsey Johnson has you covered with her take on Parade's best-selling silky mesh panties. Each pair is embroidered with the day of the week and Y2K-era graphics like a butterfly, rose, lipstick print, lightning bolt, and more.
It wouldn't be a true Betsey Johnson collection without leopard print. This matching bra and shorts set has us roaring with nostalgic happiness. Take a walk on the wild side with these flutter shorts, which are made from Parade's silky soft glow satin. Their side slit and adjustable ties make for a roomy and breezy fit you'll want to live in. Pair it with the matching longline bralette for a matching set that's a real vibe.
Another mix-and-match set to add to your cart is this flyaway cami and cheeky combo. These two are also available in the leopard print, but we suggest mixing things up with the checkmate/thorn prints. The combo of red and black houndstooth and roses is giving us modern Harley Quinn in the best way possible. Not only that, but the matching lace-up and tie details make this silky set as comfortable as they are flattering.
Tap into your inner '90s grunge kid with this incredible semi-sheer plaid bodysuit. Made with detachable sleeves and lace-up front detailing, this body-sculpting mesh piece is versatile enough to be paired with jeans, your fav silk maxi skirt, or a pair of well-worn ripped fishnets and combat boots. Whether you're ready to hit the clubs or hang with the family, this is a holiday party essential.
If silk cheekies and corsettes and bodysuits aren't for you, don't worry. The Betsey Johnson collab also has quite a few cotton styles for the ultimate nostalgic comfort. We're partial to these breathable vintage-style briefs, which evoke our fav Y2K teen movie locker room scenes.
We already have Parade's afterglow lace-up corset in a few different colors, but we'd be fools not to add this instant classic to our cart ASAP. Betsey Johnson's iconic combo of leopard print and hot pink is on display in this attention-grabbing luxe corset, which can be paired with matching panties, flutter shorts, or streetwear to wear outside the house.