How To Party-fy All The Trends You Bought In On This Year

We could convince you to wear a beret by simply saying " Well, Rihanna wore one ," but that would be underestimating the appeal of 2017's most popular accessory. Yes, we've been wearing our beret since it returned to the zeitgeist last summer , but we're even more excited to break it out this winter . (Sorry, knit beanies, but you've seen better days). That being said, it's one thing to style your new favorite hat with a wool coat and pair of boots. It's another to integrate it into . your party wardrobe. Give it a go by choosing one that blends in with the rest of your ensemble (one in the same color as your top, bottom, or dress might do the trick). Add some statement earrings and some fresh makeup , and your face becomes the focal point it should be.