How To Party-fy All The Trends You Bought In On This Year

Transform The Turtleneck

In case you missed it, the turtleneck is our fall and winter saving grace. We love it. We wear it every day. We push it on everyone we know. And while so many might say that turtlenecks do not belong anywhere near your going-out outfit, we say: they just haven't found the right one. The beauty of the turtleneck is that the color, cut, and fabric options are endless. Sure, we may rely on a cotton or cashmere version 95% of the time, a clingy, sheer style can easily be translated into a party-ready look. Tuck into a mini skirt, slip on some tights (colored, patterned, or cut-out, it's up to you), add a leather jacket (bonus for some variety of detailing, like faux fur or studs), and suddenly that stuffy turtleneck looks, well, not so stuffy after all.