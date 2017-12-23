5 New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas — No Sequins Involved

What is it about sequins on New Year’s Eve? Sure, the evening calls for throwing confetti, but do we also have to be confetti? We’re going to say no. Sequin fatigue is real. And this year, we’re putting our foot down.
Don’t get us wrong, we’re all for a well-executed sequin moment, whether its on your eyelids or on a random Tuesday afternoon (what, you haven't worn a shiny turtleneck with jeans to work?). But when it comes to New Year’s Eve, maybe the best way to stand out is to actually go for something more…subtle.
This year, we're resisting the seduction of the sequin by embracing outfits that still feel special enough to ring in the New Year, but don't involve any extra-sparkly sparkles. Remember: There are plenty of ways to feel festive and party-ready without having to look like a human disco ball. Here's five of them.