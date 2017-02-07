When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
New Years celebrations may have taken place more than a month ago, but that doesn't mean we're putting away our glitter. Instead, we're looking for more subtle ways to wear it. Our favorite iteration? On the eyes in lieu of liner or shadow. Check out our take in the video above.
Advertisement
Step 1. Start off with a generous coat of black mascara on your top and bottom lashes. Step 2. Using an eyeliner brush, trace lash glue (we used Duo) onto lids where you want to place the sequins. Step 3. Grab an eyeshadow brush and gently dab sequins on top of the glue. Once you're done, try not to move or touch your eyes until the glue dries. (A good rule of thumb is 30 seconds.)
Advertisement