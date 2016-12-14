A sequined turtleneck: the most impractical clothing item anyone could ever buy, or the one wardrobe hero that can get you through every party this holiday season? Though I'd imagine most people (including me, just a few days ago) would skip over this guy on the rack, I implore you to reconsider.
Last week, I saw my friend Juliana Salazar sporting this $50 H&M piece under a Reformation velvet slip dress over on ManRepeller. The next day, my editor Erin Cunningham told me she ordered one for herself. And only moments later, I was adding one to my cart, too.
If you're a regular reader of this site, you know that we'll put a turtleneck under anything and everything. And I practice what I preach (with all the necessary proof here, here, and here). So, what if, instead of frantically going out to buy a different dress for everything I've RSVP'd "Yes" to this month, I could just keep wearing turtlenecks the whole season through, parties included? Now I can. And even though sequins get a bad rap this time of year (some might say they're the "basic" way out for party dressing), how you style this bad boy is what makes it a cool-girl staple instead of just something for NYE.
There's a rule I've heard that says not to buy something unless you can picture yourself wearing it three entirely different ways, and this top checks the boxes. I'll wear it under just about any sleeveless or tank dress I already have, making said frock that much more festive by adding just one layer (and simultaneously making it more weather-appropriate, too). I'll wear it by itself, with a pair of Levi's and some velvet platforms. And, I'll gladly wear it under a T-shirt with some wide-leg pants and heeled booties, as if it were a second skin — because really, don't I want my skin to be made of sparkles? Three wears right there. I've already justified that $50 price tag on cost-per-wear grounds alone, and I don't plan on retiring this right when January 1 rolls around, either.
The only problem I can really think of with this layering piece is that it won't be here in time for our company holiday bash tonight. Damn you, standard shipping! But, you can bet it'll be the first thing I reach for throughout the rest of the festivities 2016 has in store — and you, too, can scoop one up for yourself before party season comes to a close. Sorry, body-con dresses, velvet pants, and brocade blazers, but this top is the only one that takes the cake (or rather, my credit card) this year.
