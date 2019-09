Before Miranda Priestly, There Was Judy Funnie

Funnie was one of our first examples of what that looked like. "She is the oldest child in her family and while she's never particularly rebellious, she's very dramatic (due to being an actress) and often difficult to deal with. However, she's very intelligent and artistic, and therefore attends the Moody School, a school for artistically talented teenagers. Although she and Doug have sibling rivalry like any normal pair of siblings, she loves him and it's very clear that they're close," puts her Wikia page , so perfectly.Hanging out with Funnie and her friends was like talking to Drew Droege's dead-on Chloë Sevigny , or maybe French stylist Catherine Baba , where both characters make so many references, it's like they're speaking a different language (and actually, Baba speaks two). No matter what, you always felt your most uncool. But, thankfully at that age, the crushing pressure to be "cool" wasn't really a thing yet, so Funnie really just catered to our bourgeois side, letting us know it was okay to play Little League and take drama class, too.The original hipster, she was outspoken, dramatic, and sensitive — an antidote for someone who was brought up to feel insecure about being, well, any of those things. "Oh no, please, go through all my stuff. Try my dresser, too," she'd snap at her mother, whom she often referred to as that woman, as if they were a pair of Desperate Housewives fighting overtop the pickets in their shared white fence. Another iconic Judy moment worth noting: That time her mom invited Judy's new boyfriend over, and she turned it into a full-blown production. She had her brother play the butler and her parents act as, a "renowned poet, novelist, and playwright living in seclusion after a life of piracy on the high seas" and a "groundbreaking anthropologist just back from a year in the jungle studying the potato worshippers of Mogwano," just to rectify her last experience of bringing a boy home, which was paramount to social suicide. In this same episode, she'd go on to wish her parents were "painters, neuroscientists, or hunchbacks."