Worn by French resistance fighters during WWII, it was later adopted by Che Guevara, whose unmistakable dark beret is still preserved in Cuba's Museum of the Revolution. In the late '60s, Black Panther Party revolutionaries donned leather jackets with black berets atop their afros, a look Beyoncé paid homage to in her 2016 Super Bowl halftime show . Elsewhere, it was also associated with the Nouvelle Vague movement in France, with ingénue actresses Jean Seberg and Anna Karina sporting theirs with feline-flicked eyeliner and a cigarette in-hand. Of course, the beret has had its cinematic moments, too: Julia Roberts in Notting Hill, Alicia Silverstone in Clueless, Eva Green in The Dreamers and, more recently, Rooney Mara in Carol.