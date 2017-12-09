3 Fenty Beauty Products, 3 Rad Winter Makeup Looks
This is as close as we’ll get to glowing like Rihanna.
It's only the first week of December and yet you're probably already sick and tired of hearing relentlessly about party season, festive fashion, and how to wear a deep plum lip. With that said, you're hopefully more open to suggestions on how to update your approach to beauty for the new year, whether it's finding a highlighter that's suitable for the colder months, advice on how to experiment with color in the winter, or tips on wearable ways to try glitter.
We all have our safe, signature makeup looks but winter and party season (sorry) offer the perfect opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and give something other than bronzer and a winged liner a go. Yes, your skin may be drier than usual and your lips might be more than a little chapped, but we're here to reinvigorate your beauty routine with three winter looks that will add life to your lips and lids and a flawless, effortless glow to your complexion.
We called upon one of our favorite makeup artists, Anne Sophie Costa, to create three simple looks using Fenty Beauty (because Rihanna and her products are the bomb) that we can all copy at home.
All-Over Orange
When you think of orange in terms of beauty, you might immediately think of people who overdo it on the self tanner. However, orange can actually be subtle and sophisticated if applied carefully to the right points of the face. For this look, featuring orange lids, cheeks, and lips, Anne Sophie treated model Georgia Palmer's skin with moisturizer and Sisley's Instant Glow Primer which illuminates the complexion. She then applied Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage as a light base before pressing Fenty Beauty Chili Mango Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick onto the eyes and cheeks with her fingers. She swept Fenty Beauty Metal Moon Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter along the top of Georgia's cheekbones and finished the look by tapping the Chili Mango stick on her lips followed by MAKE Marine Salve. Orange has never looked so good.
The Lilac Look
Again, Anne Sophie treated Georgia's skin with moisturizer and Sisley's Instant Glow Primer as well as a thin application of Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage so that her freckles and natural complexion could still shine through. She then swept the Milk Supernova Holographic highlighter stick along Georgia's cheekbones with her fingers. (The warmth from your fingers will ensure you get a seamless finish if you're using a liquid product, though a fan brush is better for a powder highlighter.) She added MAKE Dew pot to her cheeks for a glow that Riri would be proud of. For the silky lilac sheen on the lids, Anne Sophie first applied MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Soft Frost, intensified with a sheer gloss from Inc.redible.
Your Go-To Glitter
Anne Sophie used the same skin products as before to create a natural, radiant base for Georgia's skin. She then used
Stila's Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Diamond Dust on the eyelids. "As it’s a gel, I added ASOS glitter in Mindful on the top, so it stuck straightaway," she says. For the cheeks, Anne Sophie used Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter in Moscow Mule to make the apples pop. Finally to complete the look, she added Winky Lux gloss to her lips for a subtle shine that doesn't detract from the main focus on the eyes. Et voilà!
