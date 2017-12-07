It's only the first week of December and yet you're probably already sick and tired of hearing relentlessly about "party season", "festive fashion" and how to wear a deep plum lip. With that said, you're hopefully more open to suggestions on how to update your approach to beauty for the new year, whether it's finding a highlighter that's suitable for the colder months, advice on how to experiment with colour in winter or tips on wearable ways to try glitter.
We all have our safe, signature makeup looks but winter and party season (sorry) offer the perfect opportunity to set foot out of your comfort zone and give something other than bronzer and a winged liner a go. Yes, your skin may be drier than usual and your lips might be more than a little chapped but we're here to reinvigorate your beauty routine with three winter looks that will add life to your lips and lids and a flawless, effortless glow to your complexion.
Advertisement
We called upon one of our favourite makeup artists, Anne Sophie Costa, who knows a thing or two about radiant skin and playing with colour, to create three simple looks, using Fenty Beauty (because Rihanna and her products are the bomb), that we can all copy at home.
All-Over Orange
When you think of orange in terms of beauty, you probably immediately think of streaky tan and girls who look like they've been Tango'd. However, orange can actually be subtle and sophisticated if applied carefully to the right points of the face. For this look, featuring orange lids, cheeks and lips, Anne Sophie treated model, Georgia Palmer's skin with moisturiser and Sisley's Instant Eclat Instant Glow Primer which illuminates and boosts the complexion. She then applied Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage as a light base before pressing Fenty Beauty Chilli Mango Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick onto the eyes with fingers as well as onto the cheeks. Fenty Beauty Metal Moon Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter was then applied to the top of Georgia's cheekbones and the look was completed with MAKE Marine Salve on the lips over the Chilli Mango Skinstick. Orange has never looked so good.
The Lilac Look
Again, Anne Sophie treated Georgia's skin with moisturiser and Sisley's Instant Eclat Instant Glow Primer and a thin application of Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage so that freckles and the natural complexion could still shine through. She then used Milk Supernova Holographic highlighter stick on the cheekbones, applied with fingers. The warmth from your fingers will ensure you get a seamless finish if you're using a liquid product, though a fan brush is better for a powder highlighter. The MAKE Dew pot was then added onto the cheeks to enhance radiance for a glow that Riri would be proud of. For the silky lilac sheen on the lids, Anne Sophie first applied MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Soft Frost, intensified with a sheer gloss from Inc.redible.
Advertisement
Your Go-To Glitter
Anne Sophie used the same skin products as before to create a natural, radiant base for Georgia's skin. She then used
Stila's Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Diamond Dust on the eyelids. "As it’s a gel, I added ASOS glitter in Mindful on the top, so it stuck straightaway." For the cheeks, Anne Sophie used Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter in Moscow Mule to make the apples pop. Finally to complete the look, gloss from Winky Lux was added to lips for a subtle shine that doesn't detract from the main focus on the eyes. Et voilà!
Stila's Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Diamond Dust on the eyelids. "As it’s a gel, I added ASOS glitter in Mindful on the top, so it stuck straightaway." For the cheeks, Anne Sophie used Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter in Moscow Mule to make the apples pop. Finally to complete the look, gloss from Winky Lux was added to lips for a subtle shine that doesn't detract from the main focus on the eyes. Et voilà!
Advertisement