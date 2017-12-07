We all have our safe, signature makeup looks but winter and party season (sorry) offer the perfect opportunity to set foot out of your comfort zone and give something other than bronzer and a winged liner a go. Yes, your skin may be drier than usual and your lips might be more than a little chapped but we're here to reinvigorate your beauty routine with three winter looks that will add life to your lips and lids and a flawless, effortless glow to your complexion.