When you think of orange in terms of beauty, you probably immediately think of streaky tan and girls who look like they've been Tango'd. However, orange can actually be subtle and sophisticated if applied carefully to the right points of the face. For this look, featuring orange lids, cheeks and lips, Anne Sophie treated model, Georgia Palmer 's skin with moisturiser and Sisley's Instant Eclat Instant Glow Primer which illuminates and boosts the complexion. She then applied Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage as a light base before pressing Fenty Beauty Chilli Mango Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick onto the eyes with fingers as well as onto the cheeks. Fenty Beauty Metal Moon Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter was then applied to the top of Georgia's cheekbones and the look was completed with MAKE Marine Salve on the lips over the Chilli Mango Skinstick. Orange has never looked so good.