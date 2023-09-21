14 Free People Pieces R29 Editors Are Carting This Fall

Somehow, we looked up from our phones and realized that suddenly, it was fall. And if you’re in need of some seasonal fashion inspo while you retire your tiniest tank tops in favor of the cozy szn sweaters stuffed in the back of your closet, we’ve got you covered. R29’s squad of savvy shopping editors recently combed reader-favorite destination Free People for the fall pieces on our wishlists (yes, this is our job — and yes, we have fun with it!), and are sharing them below for your shopping delight.
This fall, Free People has delivered everything from statement-making denim silhouettes to prep-school-meets-downtown separates, oversized sweaters, and much more. (But don't worry: Signature FP motifs like flowy dresses and lace detailing haven't gone anywhere.) Whether you’re in search of some new denim, a fleece jacket for transitional weather, or a fall-ready dress, we’ve got it all (and more) below. Keep scrolling to peruse 14 seasonally-appropriate outfit-makers we plan on wearing nonstop as the leaves turn color and we listen to Taylor Swift's "cardigan" on repeat.
"I own far too many light-wash jeans, and while I love them, they don’t feel suitable for the fall or winter, when want to wear darker colors. So I’m in the market for a pair of dark-wash jeans, and I’m loving these We The Free ones, especially in the Dark Romance option, as a style I’ll be able to wear nonstop. I also solely wear high-waisted jeans, so these are really the perfect pair for me." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I actually was influenced to get this dress from an editor friend of mine who has it in blush pink — hi, Bianca! — and was immediately smitten. It's romantic and feminine, but not super girly-girl. This dress has so many delicate features I adore: The button-front keyhole neckline, the fluttery cap sleeves, and the asymmetrical high-low midi length. It all works. I'm planning on wearing her to a rehearsal dinner for an upcoming fall wedding, and cannot wait to pair it with a leather jacket for a touch of edge." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I love the way the model styled this slouchy pullover on-site — aka you may see me popping a cropped button-up beneath the cozy knit and rocking a denim skirt. It reminds me of my early-2010s academia days, which I’d love to dive back into. I’ll be wearing it to my most Christian Girl Fall activities: apple picking, long walks, and cafes." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer
“I LOVE baggy denim, especially during transitional fall weather when you can dress them with tiny tanks and tees during warmer days, then chunky knits and ankle boots as it gets chillier. We all know that the ‘barrel’ silhouette has been everywhere this season, and this pair from We The Free seems like the perfect way to try out the trend without breaking the bank — they’re under $100!” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
"I’ve very recently started incorporating mini skirts and skorts into my wardrobe, so I’m really intrigued by this mini skirt set. The two-in-one set is versatile in that I can wear the pieces together or separately for tons of different looks. I can see myself layering it with long coats, with or without tights, and with sneakers or knee-high boots for a totally 'it-girl' look." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"As a perpetual winter of our discontent kind of gal, I’ve never once been sad about summer ending, and instead I am celebrating the onset of fall and the return of any and all opportunities to wear the warmest, coziest clothing possible. Enter: this Free People faux fur jacket, which gives Kate Hudson in Almost Famous vibes and feels as easy to wear with a pair of leggings and some boots as a slip dress and some polished flats." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"My Ziggy Denim Overalls is my favorite piece from Free People, and it's no shocker to FP fans, as the style has 4.6 stars with nearly 600 reviews. As someone who is 5'5'' with a long torso, I've always had difficulty finding overalls that didn't give me a wedgie. However, these overalls changed the game. They're comfy, don't bunch up awkwardly, and are easy to throw on top of a tank, T-shirt, or long sleeve when you don’t want to shimmy into some tight jeans. Although the site states that it's rigid denim, I found the overalls to be soft with a perfect relaxed-fit slouch, which I loved." – Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"I love wearing flares because of the slight sass it gives with each step. I'm too shy to attempt a full-on-blown flare, but a tiny one like these Free People jeans is manageable. Also, I love wearing heeled booties for that powerful click-clack during the fall, and this cropped style will allow me to effortlessly show off my new pair. Interestingly, there aren't any buttons or zippers on these jeans, but one thing for sure is that the pull-on fit will be super convenient for those days when I’m running late." – Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"I’m still committed to wearing some of my favorite slip dresses and going out tops well into the fall, and this layering piece will be my secret weapon to make these outfits more appropriate for colder temperatures. The lace fabric has such a delicate and elegant feel to it, and I love that it comes in a huge array of colors. I’m partial to the dusky gray Black Sand colorway – it would look so chic layered underneath a black satin blazer (with a lace bra peeking through), or a festive velvet dress." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"As a petite gal, I've found flares pretty intimidating — but trust me, there's nothing a good tailor can't fix. This fall, I can't wait to rock these bell bottoms from We The Free. The front-leg seam and button fly are giving rocker-chic, and I'm especially into this washed black colorway. It'll look so cool with everything from a basic white tee to a dressier top." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“This fleece always gets heavy rotation in my wardrobe every fall and well into winter. It's kind of a jacket-fleece combo that reads more like cool, boxy outerwear. I pair it with denim and a funky shoe just as much as I wear it to and from a workout class.” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
"I ordered this oversized cardigan since it gave off really irresistible coastal grandma vibes. Every person who has bought it looks so good in it, based on all the try-on photos I spotted in the reviews. Many shoppers have sung praises about the snuggly knit fabrication and the slouchy fit that looks effortless without overwhelming the body. I got the almond color, which feels so autumnal, and I can’t wait to swaddle myself in this with a book and a cup of cinnamon chai latte." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"I’m in need of a good jean overhaul— every pair in my drawer is ill-fitting, too high, and not wide enough. These Major Leagues jeans in Envy wash give utility pants vibes without looking too hardcore. I’m also somehow channeling all-american bitch energy à la Miss Olivia Rodrigo when wearing these. If you’re a cute 5’6 like me, they fit almost perfectly rolled down and paired with this season’s hottest shoe… the ballet flat. Now, someone please take me out to a nice but reasonably priced dinner!" — Clare Palo, Senior Strategist, Audience Development
"As someone who breaks my ankles with shocking regularity, I’m loving the return of low-to-the-ground shoes like ballet flats. This sparkly gold pair is the perfect addition to an otherwise basic outfit, giving just the right amount of polish to jeans and a sweater without forcing me to do anything annoying, like actually trying to look nice." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
