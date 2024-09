16 Free People Autumn Fashion Styles Editors Are Shopping This Season

Somehow, we looked up from our phones and it’s autumn. So if you’re in need of some seasonal fashion inspo while you retire your tiniest tank tops in favour of the cosy season knits stuffed in the back of your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. Refinery29’s team of savvy shopping editors combed reader-favourite destination Free People for the autumn pieces on our wish lists (yes, this is our job — and yes, we have fun with it!), and are sharing them below for your shopping delight.This autumn, Free People has delivered everything from statement-making denim silhouettes (think: barrel-leg jeans ) and cosy tops (think: cashmere jumpers and oversized sweatshirts) to on-trend outerwear (think: statement capes). Whether you’re in search of some new denim , a cold weather-ready dress , or Western-inspired boots for the transitional weather, we’ve got it all (and more) below. Keep scrolling to peruse 16 seasonally-appropriate styles we plan on adding to our autumn outfits nonstop as the leaves turn colour.