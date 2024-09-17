16 Free People Autumn Fashion Styles Editors Are Shopping This Season

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Somehow, we looked up from our phones and it’s autumn. So if you’re in need of some seasonal fashion inspo while you retire your tiniest tank tops in favour of the cosy season knits stuffed in the back of your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. Refinery29’s team of savvy shopping editors combed reader-favourite destination Free People for the autumn pieces on our wish lists (yes, this is our job — and yes, we have fun with it!), and are sharing them below for your shopping delight.
This autumn, Free People has delivered everything from statement-making denim silhouettes (think: barrel-leg jeans) and cosy tops (think: cashmere jumpers and oversized sweatshirts) to on-trend outerwear (think: statement capes). Whether you’re in search of some new denim, a cold weather-ready dress, or Western-inspired boots for the transitional weather, we’ve got it all (and more) below. Keep scrolling to peruse 16 seasonally-appropriate styles we plan on adding to our autumn outfits nonstop as the leaves turn colour.
“Aside from looking like the warmest, cosiest piece to slip into on a chilly autumn day (cashmere for under £200? Hello!), I am obsessed with this shade of deep, warm, chocolatey brown. I can’t wait to pair it with all the forest greens, berry reds and mustard yellows already in my autumn wardrobe. I also think it will make an ideal neutral base for pops of cherry red (unexpected red theory!) and leopard print — two autumn trends from last year that I’m excited to re-wear.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
“I live, love and laugh in denim but I’ve never owned dungarees and this is the time to take the leap with trending barrel-leg — I mean what’s better than something you can just throw on? I love this wash, the curved wide legs, and think it’s perfect to pair with a crop top or jumper as we get deeper into autumn for apple picking or even just walking my dog around the park.” — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
“An oversized blazer is the one styling staple I always come back to this time of year. As soon as I saw this plaid, retro-inspired version, I knew it was going to be a big part of my autumn uniform. This is the kind of silhouette and pattern that will never go out of style and instantly makes any outfit look more polished. I will definitely be wearing this with a wool beanie or baseball cap, along with a solid tee and jeans.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“I live in thin, layerable turtlenecks during the winter and truly believe you can’t own too many. Ahead of autumn, I’ll definitely be adding We The Free’s Good Good Turtleneck to my rotation. I’m already picturing the ways I’m going to style it: under a blazer with denim for an elevated, office-ready moment, or worn alone with a corduroy mini skirt for a cosy date.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I LOVE baggy denim, especially during transitional autumn weather when you can dress them with tiny tanks and sandals during warmer days, then chunky knits and ankle boots as it gets chillier. We all know that the ‘barrel’ silhouette has been everywhere for several seasons, and this pair from We The Free seems like the perfect way to try out the trend without breaking the bank — they’re under £100! Plus, they come in fourteen different washes and regular, short, and tall lengths.” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
“I’m obsessed with this quilted cropped jacket, especially in the gingham print. The button-less, lightweight cotton style seems like the perfect layering piece for summer-to-autumn dressing. I’d pair it with a crop top on warmer days and a long-sleeve jumper on cooler days.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
“Not to get all Mean Girls on you but recently I saw Maggie Rogers in concert — she was wearing silver cap-toe Western boots and looked so great in them, so now I need silver cap-toe Western boots. Just like Maggie, I’ll be wearing them with black wide-leg jeans and a graphic vintage tee for a cool, off-duty ‘70s vibe (We The Free’s Libre Jeans are my favourites btw. The shorter inseam option is perfect for my 5’2” height).” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
“This oversized, striped long-sleeve just looks and feels so nostalgic to me — almost like something I’d find in a vintage store or in the back of my dad’s closet. I’d wear this to lounge around my apartment, with wide-leg denim for a casual coffee run, or thrown over workout clothes as an extra layer.” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
“I was a late adopter to the epic flare jeans resurgence a few years ago. As a 5’2” girl, I always thought that bell bottoms would shorten my frame, but it’s quite the opposite: When styled properly, they trick the eye to fake a few precious inches of height. I’m eyeing a new pair to add to my collection, and it’ll probably be this pair from We The Free. I love the different washes, especially Ridge Grey, a faded charcoal. Plus, the split-hem detail adds a bit of edge and allows me to show off whatever pair of boots I’m wearing.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I can never own too many sunglasses (I think my collection has more than 10 pairs that I equally interchange) so I’m adding these round wire-frame glasses into the mix. I’m a fan of the ones with smoky brown and copper lenses because they match my autumn wardrobe colour palette.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
"If there's one thing that Free People always does well (and they do a lot well), it's their outerwear. Especially cool and refreshing takes on the classic Penny Lane coat. This one, in a warm caramel colour way, with thick fuzzy fur lining, and autumnal embroidery designs, is the perfect seasonal piece." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
“As soon as the leaves start turning red and there’s a hint of chill in the air, I’ll be swaddling myself in a thick sweatshirt. I’m particularly drawn to this henley-style pullover; the slouchy fit and exposed seams are chic in a very undone way, and I love the versatile heather green colour. I can imagine myself pairing this sweatshirt with a pleated mini skirt and knee-high leather boots, but I will be equally happy wearing it at home with a pair of cosy leggings.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“I am a dress girl through and through no matter the season and am always looking for work-appropriate dresses that are also stylish. I love the silhouette of this dress and how I can dress it up or down with my footwear and accessories. I’m picturing trainers and a cardigan for my 9-5 job then knee-high boots or heels and some chunky jewellery for dinner and drinks.” — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
“Anyone who knows me, knows I live in a cardigan during the autumn/winter months. I love the slightly shrunken silhouette of this particular style. I’m partial to neutrals — a black jumper is part of my everyday ’uniform’ — but the Nocturnal Cardi also comes in five other colour ways, including a fun violet and jade green. There are even camo and cheetah printed options if that’s more your vibe!” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
“I love a rigid denim wide-leg jean, so this We The Free pair caught my eye. The relaxed fit (which is giving a subtle barrel-leg silhouette) and this worn-in black wash is perfect to wear for all my favourite casual autumn activities like apple picking and farmers' market strolls.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
“In the dream version of my life, I live my life in cosy wardrobe staples, especially chunky pullover jumpers — and Free People has perfected this staple style with the In A Daze Pullover. I love everything about it, except the fact that I don’t own it (yet). The slightly cropped, boxy fit is super flattering on petite frames like mine, and I love the cable knit detail. I’m resisting the urge to add all colour ways to my cart, but will definitely start with Uncut Emerald, the prettiest deep, dark green.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer