16 Free People Autumn Fashion Styles Editors Are Shopping This Season

“An oversized blazer is the one styling staple I always come back to this time of year. As soon as I saw this plaid, retro-inspired version, I knew it was going to be a big part of my autumn uniform. This is the kind of silhouette and pattern that will never go out of style and instantly makes any outfit look more polished. I will definitely be wearing this with a wool beanie or baseball cap, along with a solid tee and jeans.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer