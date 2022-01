The Powerful, Affordable British Skincare Brand That You Need To Know

This product is $21 for a one-ounce tube (currently on sale for $16), making it the largest and most affordable eye cream in my bathroom cabinet. In other words, it's surprisingly cheap for the amount you get — but don't let that put you off. While most dermatologists want you to be wary of eye cream's big claims (no, it can't get rid of under-eye bags ), there are a handful of ingredients that are recommended to minimize the appearance of dark circles over time, such as vitamin C, which is the star component in this product. It sits alongside antioxidant ferulic acid (which improves firmness and brightens skin) and highly moisturizing vitamin E. Considering the very delicate skin around your eyes is the first to feel the effects of the cold weather, this is a welcome addition. I've been using this for weeks and haven't made a dent in the tube. The once tight and uncomfortable skin around my eyes now feels softer and plumper. It makes a brilliant lip balm, too.