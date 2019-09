Your No-B.S. Guide To Getting Rid Of Undereye Bags

Like puffiness, permanent dark circles are also typically caused by genetics, Dr. Mudgil says — though poor sleep, dehydration, and straining your eyes for prolonged periods can also exacerbate darkness. Dermatologist Ashley Magovern, M.D ., says there are several options for addressing dark circles that never seem to budge. “In some people, darkness under the eyes has a shadow component due to volume loss. If we improve the volume loss, the shadow improves," she explains. "The placement of hyaluronic acid fillers, like Restylane, can improve the shadow and make a big difference." Dr. Magovern also cites lasers like IPL, chemical peels (which help exfoliate dead cell layers), lights like BBL, and radiofrequency treatments combined with microneedling as other ways to help bust through undereye shadows.