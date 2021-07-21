Chances are that you’ll be hitting the pool or beach this summer, and you’ll need waterproof sandals tasked to take you there and back. Look for PCU or synthetic material that dry fast and won't warp or get soggy when they get wet. Molded footbeds and fun patterns and designs also help these utilitarian shoes have a bit of style. For a day-to-night waterproof sandal that makes you look even more put-together, opt for a pool shoe with a slingback strap.