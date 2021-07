To make the list, we looked at a number of factors including overall comfort level, trendiness, price point, and use. For instance, we love that our readers are the types to need hiking sandals in the morning and dancefloor-ready heeled sandals in the evening. Or, perhaps there's a practical need for a chic waterproof sandal that's appropriate for both a beach day and a rainy dinner date. Maybe you're a prudent shopper in the market for sensible (and obviously cute) orthopedic sandals that won't cramp your OOTD. Whatever kind of sandal you need, the internet shall deliver.