The Best Performances Of The Year Were Black

When I wrote about Danielle Deadwyler in The Piano Lesson , I thought she would be sweeping every nomination she was eligible for this awards season. While she is garnering some well-deserved recognition, she is worthy of more. I haven’t been able to get her performance as Berniece, a woman haunted by her ancestral past and the piano her father “stole” from the white man whose family enslaved him, out of my head since I first watched it back in September at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). In my review, I wrote that “whether these institutions do right by Deadwyler this season or not, it’s clear she’s going to be leaving us breathless by her brilliance for decades to come. She’s a once in a generation kind of talent and I’m so grateful to get to watch her work.” Gratitude is what I felt watching Deadwyler play Berniece as she’s searching for peace, haunted by the spirits of her ancestors and riddled with the grief of losing the man she loved. She brought the best I’ve seen out of John David Washington and the film was produced by one of our greatest living actors (Denzel Washington of course) who has consistently sung Deadwyler’s praises. Danielle Deadwyler in The Piano Lesson isn’t just one of the best performances of the year; it’s one of the most transcendent showcases of humanity I’ve seen on screen, ever.