The Top 10 Trends You Need to Know From NYFW

While mini skirts and micro-shorts have already been in the zeitgeist, designers made a case for bloomers as the next barely-there style to watch. They're no longer just for underpinnings, as confirmed by collections from Tanner Fletcher, Markarian, and Aknvas. This nostalgic trend is best accompanied by romantic details like lace, ruching, and embellishment — all of which are consistent trends across the recent runways.