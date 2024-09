The Top 10 Trends You Need to Know From NYFW

Love the layered look, but can’t quite figure out how to make it happen? The Spring/Summer 2025 collections style everything out for you. Off-White and Uniqlo: C lean into the double sweater look, while Kallmeyer embraces blouses with built-in scarves. Whether you want to achieve one of those options or you’ve been eyeing the faux boxer and trousers look (my personal favorite), there are already pieces on the market to test out the “pre-styled” trend.