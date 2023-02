Why Titanic’s Heart of the Ocean Necklace Still Goes On

While the necklace used in the film — given to Rose by her fiancé Caledon Hockley (played by Billy Zane) and later immortalized in a drawing by her lover Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) — was commissioned to London-based luxury British brand, Asprey (formerly Asprey & Garrard) and inspired by a 42.5-carat diamond extracted in the 17th century in India, named the Hope Diamond, replicas are sold everywhere. However, American retailer The J. Peterman Company , founded in 1987, was the only brand with official certification from 20th Century Fox to sell replicas, which, today, can be found on eBay for upward of $2,000. Still, that hasn’t deterred retailers like jewelry store Zales, which carries replicas that range from $100 to $400, and attractions like the Titanic Museum in Las Vegas, which offers a $300 version, from selling their own replicas of the pendant. And demand is high: According to Chloe Baffert, merchandising and curation expert at Poshmark , sales for dupes increased by 39% in December 2022, when the film celebrated its 20th anniversary.