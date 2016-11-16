To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's untimely death, 26 of her most memorable items of clothing will be returning to her former residence, Kensington Palace. Opening next April, a special exhibition entitled Diana: Her Fashion Story will celebrate her style, the designers she adored, and her sartorial development – from the demure outfits she first stepped out in to the show-stopping, glamorous gowns she grew into.



Pieces that are now owned by museums and private collectors across the world will be loaned for display, including the midnight-blue velvet Victor Edelstein gown the Princess wore in her last official portrait before her death in 1997, sold at a New York charity auction just two months before she died. Princess Diana famously also wore the gown – now dubbed the 'Travolta Dress' – to a gala at the White House in 1985, where she danced with John Travolta to the music of Saturday Night Fever. Every garment in the exhibition tells a story better than the last.



"The exhibition will bring together an extraordinary collection of garments, ranging from the glamorous evening gowns worn on engagements in the Eighties, to the chic Catherine Walker suits that made up Diana’s working wardrobe in the Nineties," a Kensington Palace press release stated. "The Princess’s relationship with her favourite designers will also be explored through a display of some of their original fashion sketches, created for her during the design process."

