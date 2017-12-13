Celine Dion told us our hearts would go on — but Celine Dion lied, because it's been 20 years, and none of us are over Titanic. We're still obsessed with tracking the relationship of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, the movie's stars. We buy tickets when it's rereleased in theaters. And, we persistently try to figure out ways that Jack (DiCaprio) and Rose (Winslet) could have survived their trip.
That's where the fan theories come in. Titanic is a whopping three hours long, giving redditors ample room to come up with far-fetched, but somewhat compelling, ideas. But there's one theory that fans have been convinced of for ages: Jack could've fit on that door! Recently, James Cameron, the movie's director and resident dream squasher, confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair that there was room for one person, and one person only, on the door.
Bah, humbug to you, too, Mr. Cameron. On the occasion of Titanic's 20th anniversary, let's revisit this magnum opus through the lens of the fan theories that Cameron hasn't crumpled yet.