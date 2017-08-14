It's been 20 years since the Titanic solidified its place as the ultimate romantic movie with which no other romantic movies could compete, but The Mountain Between us might come close. The Hany Abu-Assad-directed survival thriller also stars Kate Winslet (alongside Idris Elba) meaning we might just be looking at 2017's answer to the 1997 heartbreaker.
First off, they're both about surviving nearly unsurvivable conditions. The Mountain Between us takes place in the snowy Purcell Mountains near Calgary in negative 36-degree weather as two strangers, trapped after a plane crash, must fight for their life.
"As hard as it was, as scary as it was, I really did love it," Winslet told Entertainment Weekly about the harsh conditions. "It was quite frightening, but amazing at the same time because of how spectacularly beautiful it was."
Advertisement
However, the beauty didn't solve the cold, which Winslet says was just as freezing as it looks.
"From the outside looking in people assume that it wouldn’t be as cold for the actors, that there would have been extra things or magical fairy dust sprinkled on them to make them not as cold as everybody else," she joked. "Just forget all that, because that does not come into play in this film at all."
And while Winslet doesn't necessarily want us to compare this film to Titanic, she realizes it's hard not to, especially since they mark two of her most physical roles.
"I definitely hadTitanic flashbacks. How could I not? Freezing cold. Me falling into that cold water," Winslet told E! back in June. "It was definitely reminiscent of certain other rather challenging, strenuous experiences I had 20 years ago."
But she tells EW that the timing of this production with Titanic's anniversary was "honestly just a coincidence."
"I’m realizing now, as I’m talking about this film, people are going to want to compare it to Titanic," she added. "Actually, they are so wildly different."
We can't wait to see for ourselves when it hits theaters October 6.
Advertisement