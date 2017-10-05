From Rose in Titanic to Alex Martin, a stranded photojournalist in this Friday's The Mountain Between Us, Kate Winslet has made a career out of playing bold and empowered women — and she has an explanation for the pattern.
“Seeing how other women have responded to the kinds of roles that I’ve played has been more empowering than anything else. I go, 'Oh, there’s a message there.' Women are feeling good about how I’m trying to represent all of us. I take a huge amount of pride in that. I feel that that’s a responsibility that I now have, and I want to continue to honor that," Winslet told Refinery29 last week at a screening of The Mountain Between Us.
If it ever came down to it, I hope I could make the choice Alex does at the start of The Mountain Between Us: Leave shelter at the top of the mountain, and trek towards civilization. Winslet continually plays the kind of women I'd like to grow into. These roles are proof that the actress has been taking her duty as an ambassador for women in Hollywood seriously. She's doing it for us.
Read These Stories Next: