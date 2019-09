Céline Dion was one of the most eagerly-anticipated names at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. After all, she was slated to perform the Titanic theme song (“My Heart Will Go On,” in case you’ve somehow forgotten), in honor of the film's 20th anniversary. How do you top that? Well, Dion’s outfit choice was so epic — you know, the kind of look you simply cannot tear your eyes away from or erase from memory anytime soon — it sort of eclipsed her performance of the iconic tearjerking track. And the star's dramatic white gown, complete with voluminous, wing-like shoulder ruffling and a plunging, silver-trimmed neckline, was fully meant to be completely awe-inducing. What better way to elevate an already tissue-necessitating ballad than with an angelic dress that doesn't skimp in the slightest on the drama factor?