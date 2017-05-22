Céline Dion was one of the most eagerly-anticipated names at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. After all, she was slated to perform the Titanic theme song (“My Heart Will Go On,” in case you’ve somehow forgotten), in honor of the film's 20th anniversary. How do you top that? Well, Dion’s outfit choice was so epic — you know, the kind of look you simply cannot tear your eyes away from or erase from memory anytime soon — it sort of eclipsed her performance of the iconic tearjerking track. And the star's dramatic white gown, complete with voluminous, wing-like shoulder ruffling and a plunging, silver-trimmed neckline, was fully meant to be completely awe-inducing. What better way to elevate an already tissue-necessitating ballad than with an angelic dress that doesn't skimp in the slightest on the drama factor?
Dion's stylist, Law Roach, told Billboard just how much of an impact the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture gown was supposed to make: “I think when those lights come up, people are really going to have that clutch my pearl, that deep sigh moment," Roach told the publication. "You will remember her performance and her voice, but you will also remember her dress. No doubt about it." Roach served up another major Billboard Music Awards look on Camila Cabello, whose embellished coral red Jonathan Simkhai dress (and bangs) elicited lots of comparisons to the late Selena Quintanilla.
So, there you have it. If you audibly gasped and/or metaphorically clutched your pearls when you spotted Dion's look for the event, the dress was delivering on its intended purpose. And while accurately predicted that the gown would be particularly magical during the singer's performance, starkly backlit and shrouded behind a shimmering wall of crystals, shown below. The dress' grandiosity also made for a truly excellent photo opp with Drake, a fellow Canuck, also clad in white for the awards show. And, frankly, the ensemble was equally as stirring on the magenta carpet; Dion's upturned arms-poses made for fairly unforgettable step-and-repeat moments.
