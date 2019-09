Camila Cabello Channels The Late, Great Selena

As for Cabello's crimson getup, it was actually a reference to the star's own roots, as her stylist, Law Roach, told Billboard. “The look is very boudoir and very sexy. I really wanted to speak to her Cuban heritage," Roach, who also works with Zendaya and Celine Dion, told the publication. "She’s Latina and showing that off is really important to her and me as well, so this look plays to her heritage and her personality."