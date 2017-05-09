If you're planning to watch the Billboards on May 21, you may want to get some tissues ready. Twenty years after it first came out on the Titanic soundtrack, Céline Dion will be performing "My Heart Will Go On."
Yup, let that sink in: It's been two decades since we were secretly watching Titanic at our friends' houses because our parents deemed the nudity inappropriate. During the years since, Dion has made a ton of new music, recorded a song for the Beauty and the Beast live action movie, and launched an accessories line. But nothing's become a phenomenon quite like the Titanic theme song.
"This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career," Dion said in a statement to People. "I’m so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come. It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it at the Billboard Music Awards’ international stage, in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary."
Last year's Billboards were also emotional for Dion: She was performing on TV for the first time since her husband and brother died. After she covered Queen's "The Show Must Go On," her son René-Charles Angelil came on to give her the Billboard Icon Award. "I don't want to cry in front of you," she told him. "Do you mind just standing next to me?"
In her speech, she thanked her late husband René Angélil, "who I know will continue to watch over me from up above," she said. "This one's for you. The show must go on." With his memory on Dion's mind, "My Heart Will Go On" takes on even more significance, and her performance at this year's ceremony could be her most powerful yet.
