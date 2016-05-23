Celine Dion's Son Just Made Our Night Complete

Of all the incredible legends to take the stage during the Billboard Music Awards this year, Celine Dion was one of the more iconic singers to show up. It was bittersweet moment. The show was her first televised performance since the deaths of her husband and brother in January, Reuters reports. It was an emotional roller coaster — and not just because of her choice of music.
Dion performed a powerful cover of Queen's 1991 song, "The Show Must Go On," accompanied by violinist Lindsey Stirling. When it was time to present Dion with her Billboard Icon Award, the show's producers decided to surprise Dion with her oldest son, René-Charles Angelil. It was a surprise twist that brought out some tears.
"I don't want to cry in front of you," Dion told her son while welling up. "Do you mind just standing next to me?" she asked him.
Dion then went on to thank Billboard, along with her fans, "my family, my mom, who wrote my first song, my children...and most importantly, my beloved husband, who I know will continue to watch over me from up above...this one's for you. The show must go on."
