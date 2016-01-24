Just one day after mourning her husband, René Angélil, at a massive service, Celine Dion and her family honored her late brother, Daniel Dion, at a memorial service on Saturday, reports Us Weekly.
Daniel, one of Celine's 13 siblings, died at the age of 59 on January 16 — just two days after Angélil, the 73-year-old father of the singer's three children. Both men passed away after battling cancer.
In a statement to People, the family remembered Daniel as "a gentle and reserved man of many talents."
Celine and her family gathered at the Salon Rajotte Charles funeral home in Repentigny, near Montreal. They sang together to honor Daniel, who was also a singer, according to Le Journal de Montréal.
The family's final farewell to Daniel will be at Saints-Simon-et-Jude Church in Charlemagne, Quebec, on Monday, January 25, the CTV News Montreal reports.
Last Friday, Dion — along with thousands of fans — said good-bye to Angélil in a livestreamed funeral service at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. It's the same church where the couple was married in December 1994.
