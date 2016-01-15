Céline Dion’s Husband, René Angélil, Dies At 73

Céline Dion is in mourning after husband, manager, and mentor René Angélil passed away at 73. A post on the Canadian singer’s website confirmed his passing.
“René Angélil, 73, passed away this morning at his home in Las Vegas after a long and courageous battle against cancer. The family requests that their privacy be respected at the moment; more details will be provided at a later time.”
Dion, 47, who has called Angélil “the only boyfriend I’ve ever had,” said this in an August interview with USA Today.
“And René says to me, 'I want to die in your arms.' OK, fine, I'll be there, you'll die in my arms.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences to the singer.
My condolences to @CelineDion, and to the children, friends and loved ones of René Angélil on his passing.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 14, 2016
Dion and Angélil first met when the singer was 12. First, he became her manager. Then, in 1994, they wed. He is survived by three children with Dion and three adult children from two previous marriages.
