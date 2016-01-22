One week after the death of husband René Angélil, Céline Dion was joined by family, friends and fans wishing to pay their respects. The service was held at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Canada — the church where the couple were married 22 years ago.
Dion and her son, René-Charles, welcomed the thousands of fans who attended the public memorial service on Thursday, which included an open casket viewing.
"The support we've received has been such a blessing," Dion told People at the wake. The funeral will take place at the church on Friday afternoon, and will be broadcast live, according to Dion's Facebook.
Angélil died peacefully at his home in Las Vegas last week — two days before his 74th birthday — after a long battle with throat cancer. Angélil, who also mentored and managed his wife throughout her career, was surrounded by loved ones. Dion also lost her brother Daniel to cancer last week. (Global News Canada)
